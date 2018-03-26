Lithium Sulpher battery, a new improvement for better smart phones

A high-powered, environmentally-safe lithium-sulfur battery with a significantly longer life, have created by scientists. Common lithium-ion batteries only have a certain capacity. The development of this battery helps to solve the problem like shortage of charge. Many Smartphone users are familiar with the shelf life of lithium-ion batteries. Sometimes a charge can last roughly a day.

Mr. Cho, along with research associate Jeongwoon Hwang, worked with other regional scientists to built lithium-sulfur batteries, long considered by many to be an evolution from lithium-ion batteries. This type of batteries has many advantages rather than the older type. Lithium-sulfur batteries have important advantages over lithium-ion batteries. Less expensive to make, weigh less, store almost twice the energy of lithium-ion batteries and are better for the environment.

Read More: New Model iPhone improved with foldable option

“A lithium-sulfur battery is what most of the research community thinks is the next generation of battery,” Mr. Cho said.

“It has a capacity of about three to five times higher than lithium-ion batteries, meaning if you are used to a phone lasting for three hours, you can use it for nine to 15 hours with a lithium-sulfur battery,” he said.

However, lithium-sulfur batteries are not without problems. Sulfur is a poor electrical conductor and can become unstable over just several charge-and-recharge cycles. Electrodes breaking down is another reason lithium-sulfur batteries are not mainstream. Lithium metal often is too unstable, and sulfur too insulating.