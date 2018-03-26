mamata-banerjee-rebukes-bjp-and-its-allies-over-ram-navami-rally

A day after some Hindu organisations conducted Ram Navami rally with arms, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an attack against the BJP and RSS accusing that they are trying to promote violence in the state. The Chief Minister asked, “Have you ever seen Ram with a gun?”

Mamata, who is also the chief of Trinamool Congress Party, heavily criticised the BJP and its allies for carrying arms during the rally despite a ban. It must be noted that Mamata had earlier ordered the police not to issue permissions to first-time rallies on the occasion of Ram Navami. “I know that there are only a couple of organisations in Howrah and Asansol which traditionally hold Ram Navami processions with arms. Those who have been celebrating Ram Navami for more than a decade will be given special permission to hold processions with arms,” she said before Ram Navami.

ALSO READ: Congress removes its official app following BJP’s allegation

However, BJP, RSS and other Hindu organisations ignored the warning and conducted rallies with arms, a movie which can be seen as an attempt to make Ram Navami much popular in the state. This has irked Chief Minister Mamata and her party, forcing them to launch a massive attack on the BJP. Mamata also remarked that this move by the BJP is an attempt to divide the people of the state. Mamata’s criticism at this point may have huge impact in national politics as she is all set to form a ‘third front’ along with other regional parties against the BJP.