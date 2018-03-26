Meet brothers and sisters of Bollywood and television industry!

The film industry is like a big family where it wouldn’t be wrong to say that almost everyone is related to each other. Here we bring to you 5 brother-sister jodis of Bollywood and television industry. But it is not exactly the way you are thinking. They are not brother by blood they would like to have them as brothers.

Ajay Devgn and Rashmi Desai

The Colors TV actress Rashmi Desai is one among the highest paid actresses in the television industry. She considers Ajay Devgn as her brother. “I would like to tie Rakhi to Ajay Devgan because he is the ultimate ‘Singham’. He would be the perfect brother” she once said in an interview.

Abhishek Bachchan and Vindhya Tiwari

Vindhya Tiwari has considered Abhishek Bachchan her brother. “I think Abhishek Bachchan. I think he is caring, family oriented and responsible as in person by nature too. Somehow I get this feeling that I should choose someone to be my brother will be Abhishek Bachchan”, she said.

Salman Khan and Rishina Khandari

Rishina Khandari is known for her daily soap Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev has considered Salman Khan as her brother. “I would tie Rakhi to Salman Khan (Sallu Bhai). He is very down to earth, humble and takes good care of his family”, she said.

Barun Sobti and Daljeet Kaur

The beautiful and talented TV actress Daljeet Kaur is one of the most talked about actresses of the small screen. She once said “My Bollywood actor brother is Barun Sobti. He is the next Bollywood superstar. I love him for his simplicity and honesty. When he holds my hand suddenly while crossing the road or when he stands silently beside me when I am crying, he is very lovable.

Salman Khan and Shweta Munshi

Shweta Munshi who get fame from her serial Kyunki Jeena Isse Ka Naam Hai once said that “I would like to make Salman Khan my brother because he is the ultimate Bhai Jaan of the Industry.”