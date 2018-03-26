mira-rajput-would-have-dated-this-bollywood-actor-before-shahid

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput made some really interesting revelations. The star-wife did not mince words and gave out some intimate details about their personal life.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most aww-adorable couples of b-town. Their match made in arrange marriage appears to be a match made in heaven. The love-struck couple is not just into sharing cute moments with each other but also are BFFs. The two turned up for the grand finale of Neha Dhupia’s chat show, ‘BFFs with Vogue’ and won our hearts for their crackling chemistry and the comfort level with each other.

Mira may be 13 years younger to Shahid, but the two have mutual respect and admiration for each other and it shows! So without mincing words, the two don’t even shy away from saying what they feel like and the other understands.

In one of the segments called Spinning Charades, Neha quizzed Mira about which celebrity she would date if she was single. The answer to the questions in this segment has to be enacted. So even before Mira could answer, Shahid jumped in and responded. While Mira had an option to choose Shahid, she was still attempting to act out the name. That’s when Shahid quipped that he is none other than Sidharth Malhotra! “Oh, you think that he is from Delhi. So…,” Shahid said to Mira.

On the work front, after the 300 crores blockbuster Padmaavat, Shahid will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

