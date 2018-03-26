Police catches Rs.200 crore worth heroin with Indian farmer

We often read in the news how creatively the smugglers try to outwit the narcotics and the police.

But this Indian farmer was not so lucky.

The Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana unit has recovered 40kg heroin from Amritsar based farmer on Sunday. The goods were hidden in boxes under apples. The recovered heroin costs Rs 200 crore in international market.

Snehdeep Sharma, Assistant Inspector General (AIG, STF), claimed that it is single largest recovery made by police in city area in Punjab.

Importantly, according to officials, the accused has links with cross-border smugglers to whom he would contact through WhatsApp call.

READ ALSO: 500kg of marijuana seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurlal Singh, 30, of Village Manjh of Lopoke of Amritsar. The accused was carrying the contraband in Maruti Suzuki Swift car when the police arrested him. The heroin was wrapped in 40 packets of 1kg each and hid under the apples in four cardboard cartons.

AIG Sharma said that the Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh, Incharge at STF Ludhiana unit, installed a checkpoint at-point Kirti Nagar following a tip-off.

The accused was coming from Jamalpur side in his car. On seeing police party, the accused tried to escape from the spot by reversing his car. The STF sleuths nabbed him and foiled escape bid.

“When frisked the STF found four boxes from the car. The accused made excuses that he is going to gift apple boxes to his friends. When the STF opened the cartons, they found heroin under the apples and arrested him,” said the AIG.