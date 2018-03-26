Saudi capital faces Yemen missile attack, at least one dead

Saudia Arabia faces threats and missile attacks from its enemies Yemen at the borders, and intercept the attacks.

Saudi Arabian authorities say one person has been killed and two others wounded in a ballistic missile attack on the Riyadh by Yemeni Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

The death was reported early Monday by the state-run press agency.

Saudi Arabia’s military said seven missiles were fired late Sunday.

The ballistic missiles were fired from Yemen, all of them were intercepted, but one interceptor failed and the missile fell in the area.