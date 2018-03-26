What happened to the sexiest item dancer actress of Bollywood

Nobody will forget the actress in the hit song “Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo”. She became a star overnight but then she got vanished from the Bollywood suddenly. What happened to the Item dancer girl of Bollywood.

She is none other than Yana Gupta. She was born in Brno, Czechoslovakia on April 23, 1979, AsJana Synková. She is 38 years old now. She started her modeling career just at the age of 16, and after graduating she came to Japan, where she modeled for a considerable period of time. She then moved to India, where she spent her initial years Osho’s ashram in Pune. She has been a famous Victoria Secret and Kingfisher model.

She was married to Satyakam Gupta in 2001 who was an artist. She then took his last name and became Yana Gupta. They divorced in 2005.

She faced criticism when a picture of her without her underwear was taken, due to a wardrobe malfunction at a children’s charity event. She said that she forgot to wear her underpants, though media called it a publicity stunt. After that row, her career becomes almost complete.