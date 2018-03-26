Shah Rukh Khan joined wife Gauri Khan for a private dinner: See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never cease to give us major couple goals. Known as Bollywood’s power couple, SRK and Gauri never fail to shower their love on each other. No matter how hectic his schedule is, SRK will make it a point to take out time for his darling wife. Over the last 25 years of their marriage, the two have only fallen more and more in love with each other, which is quite visible in the little things they keep doing for each other . Well, last night SRK made it special for his lady love by taking her out on a dinner date to a suburban restaurant.

While SRK looked handsome in a denim shirt, Gauri looked stylish as ever in a multi-colored jacket. The couple was not accompanied by their kids —Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, and could thus spend some alone time together, which is quite a rare occurrence in a superstar’s life. We all know that Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad, and AbRam who returned to the city after a Swiss vacay with his dad must be at home with the nanny, while his parents took out some time to rekindle their romance. Take a look at the pics below :

