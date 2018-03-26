SHOCKING! Boyfriend’s death makes 19 year-old-do this

What would you do when your lover dies? Live on remembering them in your heart or follow them to the next world?

A 19-year-old girl in Bihar killed herself by hanging from the temple bell after her boyfriend died in a road accident.

Police said the before committing the suicide, the victim had written “I love you Raja” all over her body and applied vermillion on her head to show how intense her love was for her boyfriend.

The incident took place at Sihori village in Kamiur district, some 200 km south-west of Patna, on Thursday but was reported to police on Friday.

Reports said Priyanka Kumari, daughter of Ashok Ram, was in love with Raja Babu Gupta, son of a local businessman. Both had studied in the same school and after they passed matriculation examinations got admitted to the same college in neighboring Uttar Pradesh.

The boy left home on Thursday on his motorcycle to go to college. A speeding truck hit him, killing him instantly.

The girl wept inconsolably all through the day as her family members took care of her till midnight and consoled her.

After midnight when the family fell asleep, she went to the local temple and hanged herself from the bell with her long scarf.

Villagers went to temple in the morning to offer prayers and saw her. Police sent her body for postmortem.

“There was vermillion on her head and ‘I love you’ written on her hands, legs, stomach, and neck,” police officer Santosh Kumar said.

“Primary information suggests the girl ended her life out of shock after losing her boyfriend. We have registered a case,” the police official said.