SHOCKING! Groom killed on wedding day

A wedding day is the most important day of one’s life. But to this bride and family, it was a shockingly sad day.

A 25-year-old man, Aas Muhammad whose was marriage fixed for today, was found dead hours before the ceremony, police said.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan said Aas was missing since yesterday and his body was found hanging from a tree near Hiranwada village under Babri police station in the district, in the state of Uttar Pradesh today.

READ ALSO: Groom fleas from his marriage mandap; police arrest family members

He said the body has some injury marks and it has been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and an investigation is on, he said.

According to an FIR lodged in connection with the case, the deceased’s brother has alleged that Muhammad was killed before his marriage.

His body was found when his family was preparing to take out the baarat procession.