Shocking…! This Bollywood Actress wears a Rs 45,000 t-shirt to the gym

Kareena was recently spotted coming out of her fitness center in a pair of black legging and a relaxed-fit Gucci tie-dye AC/DC T-shirt, made in washed cotton jersey with small holes in the fabric for a worn-in feel.

Report says that the cost of the tee was $720 (Rs 46,000 approximately). While for most of us, gym dressing is about wearing clothes that we won’t mind getting spoilt, clearly, for the actress, things are different.

Ever since Kareena started working out again post delivering her son (Taimur Ali Khan) in December 2016, the actress has been very regular with her fitness sessions and the fact that she got back in shape pretty swiftly is proof enough. In fact, she has been giving fashion goals to all her admirers by experimenting with her looks for different occasions.

