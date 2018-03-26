Simple delicious bite-sized cups for breakfast

I know breakfast should not be ‘bite-sized’, but I am sure the taste will make up for the size, and you can make more for your breakfast.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- HASH BROWN QUICHE CUPS
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.
INGREDIENTS
1 large egg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese
FILLING:
3 large eggs
1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
1/3 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
1/3 cup fresh baby spinach, thinly sliced
2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400°. Grease eight muffin cups.
In a bowl, whisk egg, salt and pepper until blended; stir in potatoes and Asiago cheese. To form crusts, press about 1/4 cup potato mixture onto bottom and up sides of each prepared muffin cup. Bake 14-17 minutes or until light golden brown.
For filling, in a small bowl, whisk eggs and chives until blended; stir in cheese and spinach. Spoon into crusts; top with bacon. Bake 6-8 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
2 mini quiches: 180 calories, 11g fat (5g saturated fat), 205mg cholesterol, 375mg sodium, 8g carbohydrate (1g sugars, 0 fiber), 12g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat, 1/2 starch.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.