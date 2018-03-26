Simple delicious bite-sized cups for breakfast

I know breakfast should not be ‘bite-sized’, but I am sure the taste will make up for the size, and you can make more for your breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

HASH BROWN QUICHE CUPS

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese

FILLING:

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

1/3 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

1/3 cup fresh baby spinach, thinly sliced

2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°. Grease eight muffin cups.

In a bowl, whisk egg, salt and pepper until blended; stir in potatoes and Asiago cheese. To form crusts, press about 1/4 cup potato mixture onto bottom and up sides of each prepared muffin cup. Bake 14-17 minutes or until light golden brown.

For filling, in a small bowl, whisk eggs and chives until blended; stir in cheese and spinach. Spoon into crusts; top with bacon. Bake 6-8 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

2 mini quiches: 180 calories, 11g fat (5g saturated fat), 205mg cholesterol, 375mg sodium, 8g carbohydrate (1g sugars, 0 fiber), 12g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat, 1/2 starch.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.