SpaceX rocket launch punched a temporary hole in Ionosphere

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocked carved a hole in the Earth’s ionosphere, the rocket built to take a satellite to orbit. The rocket was launched on August 24, 2017 but the launch reasoned to create a massive hole in the ionosphere which extends around 60 Kilometer. The ionosphere, Earth’s upper atmosphere composed of free electrons and icons.

Read More:vISRO plans to launch Chandrayaan-2 mission soon

The study led by Charles Lin of National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan, examined how the launch affected the ionosphere. The launch created an extremely rare, perfectly circular shock wave, the first such event recorded after a rocket launch and the hole is as bigger than ever seen.

Researchers said that the hole was caused by ‘rapid chemical reactions of rocket exhaust plumes’ and charged particles in the atmosphere.