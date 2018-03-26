Trolls target on actress for featuring in a remix of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic hit

Social media has been up in arms over actor Jacqueline Fernandez featuring in an “unimpressive” remix of actor Madhuri Dixit’s iconic number “Ek Do Teen” from Tezaab (1988). Any remix of old Bollywood songs or remakes of films come with unwarranted comparisons. While fans are free to express their displeasure on social media, Tezaab director N Chandra saying that he would take action against the new rendition shows why the industry should become more accommodating and less judgemental about what is, at the end of the day, just another piece of art and a form of expression.

More importantly, it should serve as a lesson for trolls who target the women who star in the remixes, overlooking the fact that filmmakers shoot the songs and choreographers decide the moves in each number.

Jacqueline faces the brunt

The remix of Ek Do Teen is part of Baaghi 2, which is scheduled to be released on March 30. The song was released on March 18 and since then Jacqueline has been facing a backlash for featuring in its video. Baaghi 2, a sequel to Baaghi (2016), stars Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda among others. Jacqueline Fernandez makes a special appearance as Mohini (This was Madhuri’s name in Tezaab).

The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan who is also a choreographer and has made obvious contribution to the song. Apart from him, there is choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was part of the making of the original too. While veteran choreographer Saroj Khan is being fondly remembered in context with the original number for which she trained Madhuri, Ahmed Khan and Ganesh Acharya have been conveniently spared the flak for the new number.

While the debate continues, the original song has suddenly come into the limelight again. As reported by a website, the MD version of the song has registered over 3.6 million views on a video sharing site within a week of the release of the recreated version. Before the latter’s version was unveiled on March 18, the original song had 28 million views.

Well, many classics have been recreated for films in recent times. The list includes Sridevi’s ‘Hawa Hawai’, which was reinvented for Vidya Balan’s ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and was called ‘Hawa Hawai 2.0’. Apart from that, ‘Laila O Laila’ from ‘Qurbaani’ was recreated for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’, which featured Sunny Leone in the special number. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor grooved to the reinvented version of ‘Humma Humma’ from the Tamil film ‘Bombay’ in ‘Ok Jaanu’. Urvashi Rautela sizzled on the screen as she performed to ‘Haseenon Ka Deewana’, which was originally picturized on Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Yaarana’.

