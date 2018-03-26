Trump Ordered expels of 60 Russian officials

Donald Trump expelled 60 Russian officials in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England. The expelled officials are based at Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN. The White House said this is in retaliation to the use of nerve agent against former spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, which blames Russia for the attack. The United Kingdom has also do the same, expelled 23 Russian officials.

“Today President Donald J. Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing,” the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, said.

United States Government ordered to all Russian diplomats, connected to the country’s intelligence agencies, and their families to leave the country and given seven days time to leave. The United States joined with Britain in blaming Russia for the attack.

There are 100 Russian intelligence officials based in the US. Moscow has denied all these allegations.