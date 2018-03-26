Vijay Mallya to tie a knot for third time with long-time partner

It looks like third time is surely the charm for Vijay Mallya. He has been foiling around 9000 crores of banks, is living in London these days. According to media reports, he will soon get married for the third time.

The lady whom Vijay Mallya will marry is no one than Pinky Lalwani. Lalwani has stood by the disgraced liquor baron in good times and bad, and was even present in the public gallery at Mallya’s extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

Both of them left India and simultaneously London escaped on 2 March 2016. According to the news in the Economic Times, both have recently celebrated the third anniversary of living with them.

Mallya was previously married to Sameera Tyabjee, a former air hostess and is currently married to Rekha Mallya. While reports of the couple tying the knot have been around, there is no confirmation for now.