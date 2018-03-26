Who will Rule Karnataka: Latest Survey Results Out

A survey conducted in Karnataka shows the Congress bettering its tally in the upcoming assembly elections 2018. The pre-poll survey conducted between March 1 and 25 across 154 assembly constituencies states that the Congress would improve its vote share by 9 percent and end up with 46 percent of the vote share.

The survey conducted by C-Fore which is said to have been commissioned by the Congress itself also states that the BJP will get 31 percent of the vote share while the JD(S) will end up with 16 percent.

The survey says that the Congress would win 19 out of the 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru while the BJP would bag nine. In the Old Mysuru region, Congress is projected to win 33, BJP 7, JD (S) 24 and ‘others’ 1. The JD (S) will win most of its seats from this region, the survey said. In the Bombay Karnataka region, which has 50 seats, the Congress is expected to win 28 and the BJP 22. In the Central Karnataka region, the BJP is expected to bag 13 out of the 22 seats while the Congress would bag nine.