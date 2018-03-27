A fruity-savory breakfast dish to freshen your day with

We know that no healthy diet is complete without fruits. So make it your breakfast for the day, with a savory touch.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- MIXED FRUIT WITH LEMON-BASIL DRESSING RECIPE
A slightly savory dressing really complements the sweet fruit in this recipe. You can also use the dressing on salad greens.
MAKES: 8 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
Dash pepper
6 tablespoons olive oil
4-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh basil
1 cup cubed fresh pineapple
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
1 cup sliced peeled kiwifruit
1 cup seedless watermelon balls
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup fresh raspberries
DIRECTIONS
In a blender, combine the lemon juice, sugar, salt, mustard, onion powder and pepper; cover and process for 5 seconds. While processing, gradually add oil in a steady stream. Stir in basil.
In a large bowl, combine the fruit. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
3/4 cup: 145 calories, 11g fat (1g saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 76mg sodium, 14g carbohydrate (9g sugars, 3g fiber), 1g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 fat, 1 fruit.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.