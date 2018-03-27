A fruity-savory breakfast dish to freshen your day with

We know that no healthy diet is complete without fruits. So make it your breakfast for the day, with a savory touch.

MIXED FRUIT WITH LEMON-BASIL DRESSING RECIPE

A slightly savory dressing really complements the sweet fruit in this recipe. You can also use the dressing on salad greens.

MAKES: 8 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

Dash pepper

6 tablespoons olive oil

4-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh basil

1 cup cubed fresh pineapple

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 cup sliced peeled kiwifruit

1 cup seedless watermelon balls

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

DIRECTIONS

In a blender, combine the lemon juice, sugar, salt, mustard, onion powder and pepper; cover and process for 5 seconds. While processing, gradually add oil in a steady stream. Stir in basil.

In a large bowl, combine the fruit. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

3/4 cup: 145 calories, 11g fat (1g saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 76mg sodium, 14g carbohydrate (9g sugars, 3g fiber), 1g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 fat, 1 fruit.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.