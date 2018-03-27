“Aadhaar” having better security among the Great wall and 200 cameras

The ‘Aadhaar’ details highly secured among the “13-foot-high and 5-foot-wide wall” securing the Unique Identification Authority of India’s Central Identities Data Repository complex in Haryana’s Manesar. Safeguarding data of the world’s largest bio-metric ID system against any physical attacks, Attorney General K K Venugopal told a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court last week. The court is hearing a batch of petitions regarding the Constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey quoted that, “It will take the fastest computer currently available “more than the life of the universe” to break Aadhaar’s 2048-bit encryption”.

The complex, along with a “secondary” centre in Bengaluru, stored Aadhaar details of 1.19 billion Indians. “I don’t know what was said in the court about the wall but our security is fool proof. There is a three-tier check before one even makes it to the entrance of the building,” says Tyagi, who has been deployed at this centre for over a year.

ASI Tyagi says: “About 250 employees work here, most of them from HCL and Wipro. There is 24-hour security and we work in three shifts: 6 am, 1 pm and 9 pm, with 40-50 staff in each. There is also a general 9 am to 5 pm shift. Apart from the CISF, there are two private security agencies that provide 22 guards who patrol inside the building.”