Aishwarya Rai opens about her experience on Sexual harassment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared her views on sexual harassment in the workplace. The actress said that it is a menace that existed in ‘all walks of life’ and was not limited to ‘showbiz or the film industry’.

Rai Bachchan, who was in Sydney last month for the opening of a store, bared her heart about the #MeToo movement.

According to a report by Zee News, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was recently in Sydney for work commitments, said, “A movement, such as the #MeToo movement, has brought out a lot of conversation and sharing. The good thing is that people are talking. I don’t think this (subject) needs to restrict itself to one part of the world. That is definitely positive, which has come about with this entire subject.”

The #MeToo movement went viral last year after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal came out in the open. The hashtag was used to spread awareness about sexual harassment in the workplace.