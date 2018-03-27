See viral video in which Amit Shah address Yeddyurappa “Most Corrupt”

BJP chief Amit Shah today left his Chief Ministerial candidate in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, embarrassed with a slip of tongue and quickly corrected himself. But that didn’t check the rapid circulation of the video clip on social media, mostly by Congress supporters.

While rattling off allegations against Karnataka’s Congress government led by Mr. Siddaramaiah at a meeting in Karnataka’s Davanagere, Amit Shah said, “Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one…” Mr. Yeddyurappa was sitting next to him.

Another leader was seen quietly whispering into his ear. Mr. Shah immediately corrected himself. Within seconds, the Congress went into overdrive, tweeting and retweeting the video.

See video shared by Karnataka CM Sidharamayya: