Athletes dope test responded to fail, 5 of them gold medalists

A dozen athletes, almost half of them gold medallists, have tested have responded positive to the results for using drugs, in the ban list, at the Khelo India School Games.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has notified 12 athletes, including a girl, who failed dope tests during the inaugural edition which was held in New Delhi from January 31 to February 8. The people who have responded positive to the tests are four wrestlers, three boxers, two gymnasts and one athlete each from judo, volleyball and athletics and Five of them won gold medals — three in wrestling and one each in gymnastics and volleyball.

“Most of the athletes have tested positive for furosemide and terbutaline-a prohibited drug used in treatment of asthma. Since these fall under the specified substances category of the World Anti-Doping Agency code, they have not been suspended yet,” reported the source.

Usage Terbutaline enhances an athlete’s performance via oral dosage and inhalation. Furosemide is a masking agent and diuretic which helps in short-term weight loss aftermath by the usage.

A boxer has been received provisional suspension after he tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug. These athletes will have to face two years suspension. According to WADA, “India has the third highest doping cases in the world, with junior-level meets contributing substantially to the increasing numbers”.

Under the programme of Khelo India School games, the government plans to identify 1,000 athletes and provide them an annual funding of Rs 5 Lakh each for eight years.