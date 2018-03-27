Ban for Cryptocurrency ads in Twitter

Ban for ads in twitter followed after Facebook and Google, to protect users from being duped .The initial offerings of Cryptocurrency or sales of virtual currency tokens, sending the value of bit coin diving below $8,000 (Dh29, 380).

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of the Twitter community. As such, we have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to Cryptocurrency .” Twitter said in a statement.

The new policy leaves open the door for ads for Cryptocurrency exchanges or secure services offered by public companies listed on some major exchanges, one of the ‘Acts’ of the new policy.

The advertisement of ICOs, or initial currency offerings, and token sales will be restricted strictly at the global one-to-many messaging platform, also form the same “Acts”

Twitter said: “We know that this type of content is often associated with deception and fraud, both organic and paid, and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner.”

Twitter in preparation for its ad policy as the digital currency market evolves and its ability to distinguish dubious marketing messages improves.

Bit coin is independent of governments and banks and uses block chain technology, where encrypted digital coins are created by supercomputers.

But the virtual currency is not regulated by any central bank but is instead overseen by a community of users who try to guard against counterfeiting.