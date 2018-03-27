BREAKING NEWS! ELECTION COMMISSION TO ANNOUNCE DATES

This is a breaking news. The Election Commission is soon to announce the election dates.

Om Prakash Rawat is holding a live conference in Delhi.

Karnataka Assembly tenure is to end on May 28. Elections are to be held in 224 seats in the state of Karnataka. Voters guide should be distributed.

This year’s election is to be eco-friendly.

A model code of conduct is put into place.

Special polling booths for women and disabled.

No using loudspeakers from 10 PM to 6 AM

All polling stations to have EVM with VVPAT

Single phase polls in Karnataka.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 12, verdict to be announced on May 15.

Flying squads with GPS in elections.

EC to probe BJP IT cell chief’s tweet on poll dates. BJP knew of dates ahead of the announcement. The EC will take strict action.

The Commissioner has not announced the dates of Kerala by-election.