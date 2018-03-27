Celebrities who attended engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka: See pics
One of the richest businessmen of India Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash finally gets engaged to Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta in a private ceremony among family and close friends in Goa.
Rajkumar Hirani and Family
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Hedge
Harbhajan Singh
John Abraham
Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya
Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar
Katreena Kaif