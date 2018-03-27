Consumer protection agency deployed investigation moves into Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission deployed investigation in Facebook over the harvesting of data on tens of millions of Facebook users by the British consulting group Cambridge Analytica.

Acting FTC consumer protection Chief Tom Pahl said, “The agency will look into whether Facebook violated its privacy agreements or failed to obey the US-EU agreement on data protection known as the Privacy Shield”. The Agency will also inquire in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act.”

The FTC suggested that Facebook could deal with the legal problems if it disrespect the consent decree with the consumer agency in 2011 settling charges that it deceived consumers on how it handled private data.

“Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook.”

Separately, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley said he had asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear at a hearing on April 10 “to discuss Facebook’s past and future policies and the data protection.

A public apology by Zuckerberg has failed to put an end on strike over the hijacking of personal data.

Facebook took out full-page ads in nine major British and US newspapers on Sunday to apologize to users.

“We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t we don’t deserve it,” Zuckerberg said in the ads.