Young famous Indian television actor passes away

Popular TV actor Karan Paranjape aka Jignesh, who was seen in Dill Mill Gaye and Sanjeevani, died on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai.

According to media reports, Karan’s mother found his body at their residence around 11 am on Sunday, March 25. He was 26 years old.

The cause of his death is not known yet but reports say that he might have suffered a heart attack while he was sleeping.