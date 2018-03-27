Is NaMo App Big Boss? Rahul says yes; BJP says no

The Congress and BJP are now claiming the other’s political app is giving out data to 3rd parties. Is it true? Or are these just baseless accusations?

It is practically a war over the data leaks, which began with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

And in between this war, Rahul Gandhi has dubbed the NaMo App and its namesake as ‘Big Boss’.

The Congress and the BJP again locked horns on Monday on the prickly issue of data sharing, with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians”, and the ruling party accusing the opposition party of “theft“.

Taking to Twitter after allegations surfaced that data from the Prime Minister’s official app was being shared without the consent of users, the Congress president said the NaMo app secretly recorded audio, video, contacts and even tracked location via GPS.

“Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtag “DeleteNaMoApp“.

The BJP, however, rubbished the charge and alleged that the Congress chief was speaking a “lie“.

BJP’s IT cell in charge Amit Malviya said it was the Congress’s app that was sharing user data with Mr. Gandhi’s friends in Singapore.

“Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore,” Mr. Malviya said, mimicking Gandhi’s tweet on Sunday.

“Full marks to Congress for stating upfront that they’ll give your data to **practically anyone** — undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even ‘groups with similar causes’ In the theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet!” Mr. Malviya tweeted.

He went on to allege that the Congress, inspired by its leader Sonia Gandhi’s “all power no accountability”, will take all your data, even share it worldwide with organizations like Cambridge Analytica but will not take responsibility for it.

NaMo app is “unique,” claims BJP

The BJP said on Sunday that contrary to Mr. Gandhi’s lies, data was being used for only analytics using third-party services, similar to Google Analytics.

“Analytics on the user data is done for offering users the most contextual content,” it said.

The party claimed that the Narendra Modi app is unique and gives access to users in ‘guest mode’ without even any permission or data.

“The permissions required are all contextual and cause-specific,” the BJP stated on its Twitter handle.