Karnataka elections dates: how did Amit know & what is a VVPAT?

And finally, the Election commission has announced the dates of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on the 12th of May 2018, and the results will be announced on the 15th of May.

Karnataka elections will be held in a single phase. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the model code of conduct has come into effect in the poll-bound state.

The elections are being held to choose the 224 members of the Karnataka Assembly whose tenure ends in May 2018.

The upcoming polls are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress, as Karnataka is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a series of elections to the BJP.

READ ALSO: BREAKING NEWS! ELECTION COMMISSION TO ANNOUNCE DATES

The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress. Besides, the Congress and the BJP, another player in the fray is former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S).

Currently, the Congress party holds a simple majority of 123 seats in the 224 constituencies’ strong Karnataka legislative assembly. The BJP holds 44 and the JD(s) has 40 seats respectively. BJP President Amit Shah on Monday asserted there was a “tsunami” in favor of his party which will not only defeat the ruling Congress but also ‘uproots’ it in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka. “After Gujarat elections, this is my Karnataka trip. Extraordinary enthusiasm is witnessed here. Earlier I was saying it was a BJP wave. Now I say it’s a BJP tsunami” Shah said. Coming to Karnataka a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi ended his fourth round of visit, he said “Rahul Gandhi is touring. He has been saying that Congress government will come in Karnataka.

“Since 2014 see the election records,” he added citing BJP’s winning streak since coming to power at the center.

Highlights:

1. Important dates for Karnataka Assembly Election 2018

Date of notification is April 17 and nominations should be filed by April 24. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 27. Counting of votes will take place on May 15.

2. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on the question of how BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya had put dates of Karnataka elections on social media.

WHAT IS A VVPAT?

During the conference, EC Commissioner Rawat had said that VVPAT will be there for all EVMs in this election.

READ ALSO: Rahul Gandhi cannot prevent his party from losing in Karnataka, says BJP

So what is a VVPAT? Check out the VIDEO below.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has not announced the dates of Kerala by-elections. The reason was that the Assembly elections are given more importance than the by-elections of a district.