You do remember that experience, but when it comes to the exact age, you might not be able to recall it accurately. If this is the case, then think harder, as the age you got your first period is linked to certain medical conditions.

Your weight

Researchers have claimed that an early occurrence of periods is linked to weight gain in early adulthood and obesity in later stages. Health experts believe an early menarche is associated with a higher body mass index in childhood.

Your heart health

In case you got your periods before the age of 10 or after 17 years of age (both extremes), you might be at a higher risk of getting heart diseases. According to researchers, those who got their menstruation cycle at the age of 13 had the lowest risk of heart diseases. The study also found out that women who had their first period at the age of 10 or after the age of 17 had the highest risk of getting heart diseases.

Possibility of diabetes

Researchers also say that women who get their period at an early age may have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. As early menarche is associated with a higher BMI, it is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Your pregnancy

It also found out that women who got periods at an early age are at a greater risk of developing pregnancy complications. It could expose you to the risk of preeclampsia (a condition characterized by high blood pressure and could even be damaged organs).

Risk of breast cancer

If you got your period before the age of 12, you are at 20 percent higher risk of developing breast cancer.