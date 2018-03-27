This gorgeous Punjabi girl is the new sensation all over the world: See Pics

The Punjabi actress, we are talking about is Khushi Gadhvi. The actress is currently on the top of Punjabi cinema. She is very active in social media and fans love her for whatever she does.

She was born in 1990, she is currently 28 years old. Khushi, who is a resident of Punjab, she is known as the most popular actress and model of Punjab, she is very much loved by the people in Punjab.

Also Read: Charmy Kaur: Sizzling rare pics of Punjabi beauty in the Southern film industry

Besides Punjabi, she has worked in the Telugu film industry. Talking about her fan followings, millions of people are her followers.