Radio Jockey murdered, friend injured in the scene

A former radio jockey was murdered on the night of Monday, who was in Red FM as an RJ before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha. Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh (36) was also a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer, who recently returned from abroad and joined a mimicry troupe

According to the rural district police, the crime took place around 2am at the sound recording studio – Metro Studio – owned by Rajesh at Madavoor under Pallickal police station limits.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/26/journalist-gets-killed-for-probing-possible-links-between-sand-mafia-and-police.html

Rajesh and his friend Kuttan had just returned from a stage programme and were packing their equipment back into the studio, when strangers with sharp weapons who reached in a Red Maruti Swift car strike them both. Both of them were rushed to the hospital at Parippally by the police, who were alerted by the local residents, who heard the commotion.

Rajesh failed to survive his injuries, while Kuttan is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.