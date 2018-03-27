Railways dilemma: crores of applicants for 1 lakh jobs; more to come?

Recently scores of students had blocked the railways and the trains from functioning, claiming that they were not given jobs despite clearing the necessary examinations.

The railways on Monday said it has received over two crore applications for about one lakh vacancies, with five days still remaining for the online registration to end.

The online exam will be held for about 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force.

“Till date, over 2 crore candidates have applied for the posts and the number will rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end,” said a Railway Ministry official.

For assistant loco pilots and technicians alone, over 50 lakh online applications have been received, the official said.

There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

Given the magnitude and the sheer scale of the test that is being conducted, the candidates will be given a window to check their answers after the completion of the exams and after the results are declared to maintain transparency.

Question papers will be provided to the candidates in 15 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu — to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.