See the revised last date of your Aadhaar and Pan card linking

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for linking of Pan with Aadhaar until June 30 after the Supreme Court on March 13 extended the deadline linking for various services until the apex court delivered its judgment on the matter. The government, too, had contended that it was willing to extend the deadline as the matter related to Aadhaar was sub judice in the court.

In an official order, the CBDT extended the deadline for Aadhaar-Pan linking until June 30. Earlier, the deadline was March 31. The extension of deadline comes as a major relief to people who are yet to obtain or their Aadhaar cards. The new deadline for other services like bank accounts and phone numbers have not been announced yet.

Also Read: “Aadhaar” having better security among the Great wall and 200 cameras

The first deadline for linking Aadhaar was fixed July 31, 2017, which got extended till August 31. Then again as the Aadhaar matter was being heard in the court over privacy and constitutionality issues of Aadhaar, the deadline was further extended to December 31 and then March 31.