Ronald Koeman claimed his first win against Portugal

Ronald Koeman claimed his first win in charge of the Netherlands national team as the Dutch ran into 3-0 friendly victory over Portugal in Geneva on Monday. The three-time World Cup runners-up have unqualified for this year’s finals in Russia, but Koeman’s second game at the helm saw goals from Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil van Dijk seal saved the victory.

It was a unfortunate evening for Portugal ahead of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo cut an isolated figure just three days after his late brace had seen off Egypt 2-1.

The Netherlands, who lost 1-0 to England in Amsterdam on Friday.

Domination of Portugal, the early stages against an unusual 5-3-2 formation

deployed by the Dutch.

Ronaldo was left incensed after his appeals for a penalty were waved away, despite replays appearing to show him kick the ground when attempting to shoot.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/26/trump-ordered-expels-of-60-russian-officials.html

The goal continued the Besiktas winger’s return to form, having only been recalled to the Dutch squad last year after a six-year absence.

Things went from bad to worse for Portugal on the stroke of half-time, as De Ligt nodded down for Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk to volley into the far corner to score his first international goal.

Portugal continued to monopolies possession early in the second period, but struggled to break down their stubborn opponents.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended when Joao Cancelo was shown a second yellow card and sent off for a foul on Tonny Vilhena. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was duly substituted with 22 minutes to play after failing to score for the first time in 10 matches for club and country.

Portuguese fans will be expecting better when their side take on Spain in their World Cup opener on June 15 in Sochi, before further Group B games against Morocco and Iran.