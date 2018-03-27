SHOCKING: Journalist murdered in Madhya Pradesh over police-mafia link

It is a given that the press and its members have and enjoy a certain power, and have access to wide variety of sources.

But theirs is also a risky one; is threatened, particularly when they do a write up on illegal activities.

A chilling incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh, where an investigative journalist, reporting on sand mafia in the state was ‘murdered’ in broad daylight by being hit by a truck.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The journalist was riding a motorcycle when he was hit from behind by a speeding dumper. The accused driver is believed to be at large.

According to reports, the accident took place near a police station and the cops immediately reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital.

Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. As per reports, he had earlier complained to the police about a threat to life.

Reacting to the same, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at Bharatiya Janta Party and sought a CBI probe on the same.

“He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the 4th pillar of democracy & that is being crushed under BJP’s rule”.