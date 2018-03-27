SHOCKING VIDEO! Journalist crushed by truck, probes police-mafia link

Due to their risky profession, a journalist faces warnings and death threats; particularly those in the investigation department.

So did this journalist.

A 35-year-old investigative journalist with a national news channel Sandeep Sharma, who was probing illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district was fatally run over by a truck on Monday.

Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia.

In a chilling CCTV footage, journalist Sandeep Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle, when he was hit from behind by a speeding truck. The driver is believed to be absconding.

According to reports, the accident took place near a police station and the cops immediately reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital.

The 35-year-old was declared dead.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about a threat to his life due to a sting operation he conducted.

The sting operation that the scribe conducted showed a police officer taking bribes from the mafia.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia sought a CBI probe into the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma. Scindia said, “He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and that is being crushed under BJP’s rule.”

Reacting to the unnatural death of journalist Sandeep Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit.”

Watch VIDEO that was published on ANI news channel website