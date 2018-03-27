The State government declared nine districts as drought hit

The State government declared Alappuzha, Kannur, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad districts as drought hit. The decisioc was taken by a meeting of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting participated by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) P.H. Kurien, and KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose.

By the report of India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was considerable shortfall in rain in these districts during the North East Monsoon. The IMD had also predicted serious drinking water shortage in these districts. The nine districts drought hit based on the assumptions such as rainfall deficit, shortfall in availability of surface water and groundwater and salt influx.

Idukki, not yet declared in the drought state but given the possibility of major water sources drying up, resulting in drinking water shortage.

Remedies would be taken for supply of drinking water in the affected districts. Tankers would be used to supply water kiosks. In the event of sufficient funds not being available with the local government institutions for drinking water supply, funds can be accessed from the Disaster Mitigation Fund.