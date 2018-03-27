These mistakes in love-making can make your partner less interested in you

One might be clueless about how their ‘innocent’ mistakes in bed are slowly driving their partner away and spoiling their sex life. In order to take your sex life to the next level, here are some common mistakes that you need to avoid

No foreplay

Foreplay helps to set the romantic mood and arouse your partner at the same time. Sex is not just about penetration. Foreplay helps to build emotional intimacy between the partners. Hence, sparing some time to kiss, cuddle and touch your partner would make your sex session steamier.

Over-enthusiasm

Don’t mistake going wild with being over-enthusiastic or violent. For instance, using your teeth while going down, thrusting too fast, being too rough with his or her sensitive parts or biting your partner and hurting them is not going to drive your partner crazy.

Forget about partner

Sex is a two-way street and you need to take care of your partner’s needs as well. Don’t make your partner do all the work, and keep their sexual preferences in mind.

Routine sex positions

If you stick to the same set of moves or when there is little room for anticipation your sex life might get boring.

Use of lubrication

Using lubrication is a win-win situation for both the partners as it makes the penetrative sex less painful for her by reducing the friction and it also enhances the sexual experience.