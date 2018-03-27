Three BJP MLA’s denied entry into assembly at Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi nominated Three BJP MLAs have lost the entry to Puducherry Legislative assembly. The permission denied by Speaker V Vaithilingam had cancelled their nominations on November 12, 2017, the cause behind deny, after Madras High Court has upheld the nomination of the three MLAs.

Three MLAs being— V Swaminathan, KG Shankar and V Selva Ganapathy — stopped by Marshals, results a protest outside the assembly.

Reacting to the development, Bedi said she will take the required action in the matter. “It has been brought to our notice that 3 nominated BJP MLAs have been obstructed from coming into the assembly despite clear orders of the Madras High Court. I am calling for a report from the Chief Secretary and will take required follow-up action,” the LG stated.

Earlier, Vaithilingam had sought clarifications about the nominations of the three MLAs from the Centre. The three were administered under the oath of office by the LG at Raj Nivas on July 4 last year. The nominations were jointly protested by Congress and DMK.

The Madras High Court, on March 22, upheld the nominations of the three MLAs under the Union Territories Act 1963. Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan had challenged the appointment of the three MLAs through a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.