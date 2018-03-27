Three dams will be constructed in Uttarakhand: Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Centre would take remedies to cease the unutilised Indian share of water flowing to Pakistan through three rivers. Minister Nitin Gadkari said that, “The issue of three rivers whose water was given to Pakistan is a separate issue, but the water of our three rivers whose water is necessary for our development is also going to Pakistan. The Indian government has decided to stop water (of our share) of three rivers to provide it to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to solve the problem of water),” said Gadkari amid cheers from farmers. The minister was orating a speech at the concluding session of Agri Leadership Summit-2018 in Rohtak, Haryana.

“Three dams will be constructed in Uttarakhand to stop the unutilised share of India in the river waters from flowing back to Pakistan. Water thus saved would be brought to Haryana through the Yamuna to overcome shortage and feed the parched lands in the state. It will be taken to other states also,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured farmers of the country one-and-a-half times the cost of production of crops as MSP and we will achieve it at any cost. In order to increase the income of farmers, the PM called a meeting today and I came straight to the summit after attending the meet,” Gadkari said.

According to the Indus water pact (signed by India and Pakistan in 1960), the minister said, “The two countries each had got three rivers after Partition in 1947, claiming that Indian share of water was also going to Pakistan”.