Uttar Pradesh Shocker: minor thrown off from building

The crimes against the women are increasing. Is it because the people are not aware, or is it because they are not concerned?

From molestation to rape, crimes are committed, particularly towards minors.

A 16-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly pushed off the roof of a building by a man for objecting to his eve-teasing attempts, police said.

READ ALSO: New twist in minor gang rape; police took statement

The alleged incident happened yesterday in the Diviyapur village under the Roza police station area here, they said.

Police station in-charge Jasvir Singh said the 18-year-old accused and the girl were from the same village and knew each other.

The accused threw the girl off the roof after she objected his attempts to eve-tease her, Singh said, adding she was injured in the incident.

She was rushed to a hospital with the help of police and a case has been lodged in this connection, Singh said, adding a hunt was on to nab the accused.