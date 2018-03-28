Apple launches iPad 9.7-inch with Pencil support in India

Apple has launched a new iPad (2018) at its recently held education-themed event in Chicago.

The 9.7-inch iPad comes with Apple Pencil support and is targeted at schools, students, and teachers.

It features Touch ID, 10 hours of battery life, 8MP rear camera, and 1.2MP front camera. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chipset and runs iOS 11.

The iPad is available in silver, space gray, and gold finish.

The iPad is priced at Rs. 19,400 for schools and Rs. 21,300 for the rest of the consumers.

The Apple Pencil, a separate stylus launched in 2015 for the iPad Pro at Rs. 6,400, is priced at Rs. 5,800 for schools.

In India, the 32GB iPad (2018) Wi-Fi will cost Rs. 28,000, and the 32GB iPad (2018) Wi-Fi + Cellular will cost Rs. 38,600.