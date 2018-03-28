These top Bollywood celebrities once acted in B-grade movies

Some B Grade movies that remain the part and parcel of every Friday but most of these go unnoticed or somewhere remain at the corner of any regional newspaper. These films are not necessarily the films with adult content but are budget movies with low star power and other things. Many of the Bigtime Bollywood stars remain the part of several B Grade movies,

See those stars here:

SRK in Maya Memsaab

Katrina Kaif did few B Grade films including Film Boom

Amitabh Bachchan was offered a role in B Grade movie Boom

Akshay Kumar did a B-grade movie named Mister Bond

Manisha Koirala did one B Grade movie called Ek Choti Si Love Story