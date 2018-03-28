Cambridge Analytica:the Congress party was a client of the firm

A former employee of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower expressed a British parliamentary panel Tuesday that he believed the Congress party was an important part of the firm, and he was knew about the firm, with many other employees and offices, had worked extensively in India.

The British Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee, Christopher Wylie, on being asked about Cambridge Analytica’s work in India, said: “I believe their client was Congress. But I know that they have done all kinds of projects. I don’t remember a national project, but I know regionally. I mean India is so big that you know that one state can be, you know, as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there. I believe I have some documentation on India, which I can also provide to the committee if that’s something of interest.”

Paul-Olivier Dehaye, co-founder of Personal Data.IO, a service that helps individuals regain control over their personal data, also giving evidence to the committee, added that he had heard reports that Muresan was being paid by an Indian billionaire who wanted Congress to lose elections.

“The whistleblower has publicly confirmed that the Congress was indeed their client. Rahul Gandhi had been trying to divert attention. Today, he stands exposed. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation”,” Prasad told.

Divya Spandana, who heads social media and digital communications for the Congress, explained that the Congress had never involved in Cambridge Analytica, neither for the 2014 general elections, nor for the upcoming 2019 elections. She said she had spoken to Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress had never availed the data analytics firm facility. She also said, that Gandhi had never met or collaborated with anyone from Cambridge Analytica and the party neither engaged in firm nor signed in any contarct, but may provide the proposal for the certain part.

Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, Strategic Communication Laboratories, has an Indian partner named Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI). On its website, the OBI counted BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (United) among its clients — it was taken down last week.