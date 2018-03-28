Escalation of the war devastated Yemen’s Education

Yemen’s education system has been ruined by the country’s brutal conflict and escalating of war is another vital cause behind the collapse of education system in Yemen. At least half-a-million children have dropped out of school since the escalation of the war in 2015.

More than 2,500 schools are out of use, some of it demolished by the aftermath of war, majority of them on the verge of collapse. 27 per cent closed and 7 per cent used for military purposes or as shelters for displaced people. Children risk being killed on their way to school.

Fearing for their children’s safety, many parents choose to keep their children at home. Eventually, children have lost the opportunity to educate. The war about to kill Yemen turns the soil into wasteland.

“An entire generation of children in Yemen faces a bleak future because of limited or no access to education,” said Meritxell Relano, UNICEF Representative in Yemen.

“Even those who remain in school are not getting the quality education they need.”

The total number of out-of-school children now stands at about 2 million, and almost three quarters of public school teachers have not been paid their salaries in over a year, putting the education of an additional 4.5 million children at grave risk, Xinhua reported.

The loss of chance to educate put children and their families into the dangerous alternatives, including early marriage, child labor and recruitment into the fighting.

UNICEF appeals to the warring parties, those who have influence on them, government authorities and donors to put an end to the war, pay teachers, protect children’s education unconditionally, and increase funding for

education.

Three years on, the fighting is still raging and the United Nations has listed Yemen as the country of the world’s number one humanitarian crisis, where seven million Yemenis are on the brink of famine.