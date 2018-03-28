Forward for the proposed meeting: Trump-Kim summit

The United moves forward for the proposed summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The preparations were on for the summit, which has been accepted by Mr. Trump at the request of Pyongyang.

“We are continuing to move forward. The offer was extended and accepted, and were continuing to move forward in that process. We still don’t have a set time or date on that front,” Ms. Sanders said in response to a question.

“We continue to proceed with our planning to go ahead for a summit between the United States and the DPRK (Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea). This is something that President Trump and the Republic of Korea had talked about not too long ago. We are going ahead and we are planning that,” she said.

Ms. Nauert said “The State Department was planning the meeting in coordination with the National Security Council (NSC) — and other US Government agencies and departments”.

“It’s a big task, certainly, pulling off any kind of summit like this. The NSC is the main coordinator of it, and the State Department is providing any assistance that is needed,” Mr. Nauert said.