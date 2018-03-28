Gambling : Man loses wife and 2 kids

A Bulandshahr based man, Mohsin, put his wife and two kids on stake while gambling. He lost all three.

Imran, the man who won, then went to Mohsin’s house and forced his wife to come with him. When the wife protested and screamed, the village panchayat was called. The members of the panchayat decided that one of the kids should be given to the winner. Following the orders of panchayat, the winner took away one child.

The entire episode infuriated the wife so much that she decided to divorce Mohsin. She filed a police complaint against him and five other men.

As per the wife, she got married to Mohsin in 2012 and gave birth to two sons later. Mohsin was a gambling addict and lost his wife and sons in 2015 due to his habit.

After divorcing Mohsin, the woman married a Chandorh based youth.