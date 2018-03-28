Gujarat unit of the Congress is going to have a Chief of this profile

Amit Chavda (42), who had been MLA four times in Central Gujarat, currently the head of the Gujarat unit of the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi has not only apply a new member in the party, but also tried to equalize caste and regional equations with a strong perspective to strengthen the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The party leaders like Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Tushar Chaudhary and Jagdish Thakore were expecting to as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief by replacing Bharatsinh Solanki. But Chavda’s choice has stunned everyone in the party.

Chaudhary said that Chavda’s selection was in consonance with Rahul Gandhi’s announcement at the recently concluded Congress Plenary Session where he had said that he will give chance to young leaders to lead the party. “The party will benefit from Chavda in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019,” said Chaudhary.

After Chavda’s name declared, vice-president of the state unit Maulin Vaishnav resigned from his post. In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, Vaishnav said, “I am resigning from the post of vice-president to enable the new president to select his team.”

Hailing the appointment of Chavda as state party president, he later expressed: “I am grateful that Rahulji has chosen a young and dynamic party president for the state. It is common practice that a new president forms a new team. Thus, to make him comfortable in choosing his own team, I have tendered my resignation.”

Chavda, chief whip of the party in the Assembly, is the grandson of former MP Ishwarbhai Chavda who was elected to the Lok Sabha for five times from Anand. Chavda is also related to the outgoing GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki. Chavda, qualifies a diploma in chemical engineering from MS University, made his political career as an MLA in 2004 when he won the Assembly by-election from Borsad in Anand district. He won from Borsad again in 2007.

Chavda comes from the Kshatriya OBC community with the largest share of

voters, CLP leader Dhanani belongs to the Patidar community, the most politically influential community in the state.