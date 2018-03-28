Have your dinner for breakfast; a simple morning recipe

Dinner for breakfast? You must be wondering whaatt!!. But check out this breakfast recipe and decide for yourself.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

YANKEE RED FLANNEL HASH

Hash is a classic diner dish. With potatoes and pastrami, this one’s easy to make at home. The beets give it fabulous color and flavor.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup half-and-half cream

1 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cups frozen cubed hash brown potatoes, thawed

1/2 pound turkey pastrami, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup canned diced beets, well drained

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, combine cream, hot sauce, salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add potatoes, pastrami and beets; cook and stir 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Stir in half-and-half mixture; heat through. Remove from heat.

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Break eggs, one at a time, into pan; reduce heat to low. Cook until desired doneness, turning after whites are set if desired. Serve with hash; sprinkle with parsley.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.